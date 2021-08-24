Zuma’s Lawyers Demand Arms Deal Records

Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team wants the ANC to hand over financial records linked to the arms deal.

Zuma is expected back in court on 9 September to face corruption charges over the 22-year-old multi-billion-rand deal.

He’s currently in the hospital for an undisclosed medical condition.

The State has stated it will conduct its own medical assessment on Zuma.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, says the ANC’s refusal to hand over the records is a cheap trick to hide the truth.

