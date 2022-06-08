Zuma To Pursue Private Prosecution Of Adv Billy Downer

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation says the former president will pursue private prosecution against Advocate Billy Downer.

That’s after the National Prosecuting Authority stated there was no case to be made against Downer.

Last year Zuma laid criminal charges against Downer for allegedly leaking medical records, a claim the NPA denies.

The NPA has previously declined to prosecute.

He’s the main prosecutor in Zuma’s corruption trial.

The former President previously applied to have him removed from the case but failed.

His legal team now has three months to launch the prosecution.

The NPA has put its full support behind Downer.

The trial against Zuma and Thales will resume on 15 August.

