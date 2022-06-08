iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zuma To Pursue Private Prosecution Of Adv Billy Downer

image supplied

3 hours ago 1 min read

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation says the former president will pursue private prosecution against Advocate Billy Downer.  

That’s after the National Prosecuting Authority stated there was no case to be made against Downer.

Last year Zuma laid criminal charges against Downer for allegedly leaking medical records, a claim the NPA denies.

The NPA has previously declined to prosecute.

He’s the main prosecutor in Zuma’s corruption trial.

The former President previously applied to have him removed from the case but failed.

His legal team now has three months to launch the prosecution.

The NPA has put its full support behind Downer.

The trial against Zuma and Thales will resume on 15 August.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

UAE Confirms Gupta Extradition Process Underway

3 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Ramaphosa Allegations

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago
1 min read

Presidential Protection Unit Head Knew About Robbery – Cele

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Appear Before ANC Integrity Commission

1 day ago
2 min read

Justice Department To Start With Gupta Extradition Process

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 726 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

eThekwini R100 Rural Flat Tax Slammed

2 days ago
1 min read

Fuel Price Relief Is Unsustainable – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections Increase By 1 127 In South Africa

2 days ago
2 min read

Southgate Defiant After Hungary Fans Boo Taking The Knee

3 days ago
1 min read

I’m Focusing On Rebuilding SA – Ramaphosa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

UAE Confirms Gupta Extradition Process Underway

3 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Considering Ramaphosa Allegations

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma To Pursue Private Prosecution Of Adv Billy Downer

3 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 062 New COVID-19 Cases

3 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer