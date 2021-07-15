Zuma To Consult Legal Team

Share with your network!

Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team — steered by Advocate Dali Mpofu — will be visiting him in Escourt Prison on Thursday.



It is understood that the reason for the visit is for consultation on a variety of legal matters.

It is exactly nine days since the former president handed himself over to the authorities after he was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

Zuma’s arrest has sparked a lot of public violence and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

