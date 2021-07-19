Zuma, Thales Trial Back In Court

Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes on Monday in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
The former president faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to the 1999 arms deal.
That’s when he was deputy president.
The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays.
Zuma has since been jailed for unrelated contempt of court.
More Stories
NatJoints Tells Looters To Return Stolen Goods Or Risk Arrest
NICD Reports 11 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cele Announces Increased Policing In Phoenix
NICD Reports 14 701 New COVID-19 Cases
Police And Army Seize Looted Goods
NICD Reports 15 939 New COVID-19 Cases
Enough Fuel Stock For SA – Fuel Retailers Association
Ramaphosa To Conduct Oversight Visit In KZN
Gauteng May Be Coming Out Of Third Wave
‘Significant Risk’ To Vaccination Progress
Zuma To Consult Legal Team
Hospitals Not Spared From Violence