Zuma, Thales Trial Back In Court

Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial resumes on Monday in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

The former president faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to the 1999 arms deal.

That’s when he was deputy president.

The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays.

Zuma has since been jailed for unrelated contempt of court.

