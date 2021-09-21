Zuma, Thales Case Back In PMB Court

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg will be hearing arguments in the recusal application brought by Zuma’s legal team.

They want lead prosecutor Billy Downer off the case.

Zuma is arguing that Downer lacks independence and impartiality.

The former president and French arms manufacturer Thales are on trial over the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

Jacob Zuma’s medical parole records have come under scrutiny as his corruption trial continues in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser was also present in court after being subpoenaed to deal with Zuma’s medical parole records.

Zuma is on medical parole after serving two of his 15-month sentence for refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission.

