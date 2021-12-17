Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS

The Department of Correctional Services said that the High Court judgment reversing the release of former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole could have implications on more than 60,000 parolees who were serving their sentences in communities.
On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria set aside the decision to release Zuma and ordered him to return to prison to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence.
The court also ruled that the time that Zuma spent out of prison should not be subtracted from his overall sentence.
The former president’s lawyers and the Department of Correctional Services have announced that they will be appealing the judgment.
