Zuma Rescission Application Denied

1 hour ago 1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma does not meet the requirements for a rescission.

That’s how a majority of judges in the Constitutional Court have found when dismissing his application to have it overturned. 

Advocate Dali Mpofu had argued his client is the only prisoner in the country who was jailed without trial.

The apex court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt in June.

Zuma had repeatedly refused to appear before the State Capture Commission.

In July, Zuma applied to have the order for him to be jailed rescinded and be set aside.

