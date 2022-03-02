iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zuma Rejects State Capture Report Findings

Former President Jacob Zuma as speaker at the Special Official Funeral of the late liberation struggle stalwart Eric “Stalin” Mtshali. Photo Credit: GCIS)

2 hours ago 1 min read

The findings by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture are not worth the paper they’re written on.

That’s the reaction from former president Jacob Zuma to the acting chief justice’s third report.

The commission handed part three of the state capture report to the Presidency on Tuesday.

It’s found reasonable grounds to suspect Zuma’s relationship with Bosasa was in breach of his constitutional obligations.

It’s alleged Bosasa paid R300,000 monthly to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

The bulk of the evidence against Zuma was brought by Bosasa’s former chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former President was denied the opportunity of a neutral platform to give his side of the story.

Zuma will study the findings and consult his lawyers about what to do next.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Dodges Bullet As State Capture Report Makes No Findings Against Him

2 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Is An Organised Crime Syndicate – DA

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 649 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town’s Drinking Water Completely Safe For Consumption – Officials

1 day ago
1 min read

Interpol Issues Red Notices For Atul And Rajesh Gupta

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Fills Senior Positions In SSA, NPA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 785 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Economists Warn Of Impact SA’s Rising Fuel Costs

2 days ago
2 min read

Confusion on SA’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

2 days ago
1 min read

Most Syndicates Not Run By South Africans – Modise

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 266 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 2 320 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

What Is Covered By The RAF And What Is Covered By Motor Insurance In Case Of An Accident

2 hours ago
5 min read

Big South African Trips To Add To Your Bucket List

2 hours ago
3 min read

Outsourcing Is On The Rise And South Africa Is A Prime Destination

2 hours ago
2 min read

The Power Of The R5 Coin

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer