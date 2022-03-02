Zuma Rejects State Capture Report Findings

The findings by the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture are not worth the paper they’re written on.
That’s the reaction from former president Jacob Zuma to the acting chief justice’s third report.
The commission handed part three of the state capture report to the Presidency on Tuesday.
It’s found reasonable grounds to suspect Zuma’s relationship with Bosasa was in breach of his constitutional obligations.
It’s alleged Bosasa paid R300,000 monthly to the Jacob Zuma Foundation.
The bulk of the evidence against Zuma was brought by Bosasa’s former chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former President was denied the opportunity of a neutral platform to give his side of the story.
Zuma will study the findings and consult his lawyers about what to do next.
