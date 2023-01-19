Zuma Private Prosecution Case Postponed

Former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa, has been postponed to 26 May.
Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact, for failing to act against state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.
Zuma is accusing the pair of leaking and publishing his private medical records, that were the basis for granting him parole in 2021.
At the time, he’d served just two months of his fifteen-month sentence for contempt of court.
