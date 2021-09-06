iAfrica

Zuma Placed On Medical Parole

Photo: GCIS

5 hours ago 1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole according to a statement released by the Department of Correctional Services on Sunday.

The statement states they were compelled to do so based on a medical report received by the department.

The Department stressed that all offenders are eligible to be placed on medical parole should it be seen fit.

Zuma will now complete the rest of his sentence under community corrections.

This means he’ll be expected to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subject to supervision until his sentence expires.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says this is effective from Sunday.

The ANC has welcomed the decision to grant former president Jacob Zuma medical parole.

