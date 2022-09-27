Zuma Open To Political Comeback

Former president Jacob Zuma is not ruling out a political comeback.
That is according to a statement released on his daughter’s Twitter page.
Zuma says he has been approached to avail himself for the position of National Chairperson.
The 80-year-old says he will not refuse such a call.
He is also throwing his weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC.
Zuma is also advocating for a mix of young and senior leaders.
He says he appointed a number of young people during his time as President.
