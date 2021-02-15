Zuma No-Show Confirmed At State Capture Inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma has confirmed that he will not appear before the State Capture Inquiry on Monday.
Zuma’s lawyers say his review application to set aside Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself is still being heard and appearing before the inquiry will undermine this process.
The inquiry has set aside this week to hear the former president’s testimony after the Constitutional Court compelled him to testify.
Zuma is believed to be in his homestead in Nkandla.
He’s receiving support from scores of ANC members including prominent leaders such as Ace Magashule.
The MKMVA has also come out in his support saying there will be consequences if Zuma is arrested.
More Stories
20 Land Border Crossings To Be Opened Next Week
State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma
ANC NEC Decides On Resolution
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Expected To Land This Week
SA Records 1 744 New Cases
Man United Held To A Draw At Lowly West Brom
Senate Acquits Trump In His Second Impeachment Trial
SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases
Chris Hani’s Killer Denied Parole
2 781 New Cases, 288 More Deaths
AstraZeneca Vaccine Still Safe To Use – WHO
COVID-19 Relief Grants Extended