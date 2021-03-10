iAfrica

Zuma Misses Court Deadline

Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo commission. Image: Veli Nhlapo

2 hours ago 1 min read

Former president Jacob Zuma has missed the deadline to file an answering affidavit to the state capture commission’s application for contempt of court charge.

Zuma is refusing to return to the commission unless Justice Raymond Zondo recuses himself.

Legal experts say Zuma should respond late, rather than not respond at all, to a bid to have him declared in contempt of court.

