Zuma Matter Could Have Been Avoided – Mbalula

Both the police and correctional services ministries confirmed former President Jacob Zuma handed himself over to the police in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This after an unprecedented Constitutional Court judgment ruled Zuma be imprisoned for 15 months for being in contempt of court.

The deadline for Zuma’s arrest was imposed after he refused to hand himself in on Sunday.

ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula says the rule of law had to kick in, but adds the arrest could have been avoided.

“The matter is out of our hands as politicians. If you remember, we started with the officials engaging with the former president and there were teas that had taken place with other parties. Now it is firmly within the system of the rule of law, the value chain and [the] apex court,” Mbalula said.

“Our advice as ordinary people and friends to [former] President Zuma ended at the point that the courts took over. How he related with the courts, we all know.

“I believe it’s a matter that could have been avoided. It’s a painful path, from the point of view of having a former state president having to go to jail for a charge like this one, failing to comply…

“The rule of law has got to kick in, unfortunately, the ANC can’t define itself outside of that, but personally I think it is a matter that could have been avoided.”

