Zuma Loses Application For Leave To Appeal Private Prosecution Ruling

Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his application for leave to appeal the dismissal of his private prosecution case against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

The appeal has been dismissed with costs.

Last month, the court upheld its June ruling which declared Zuma’s private prosecution unlawful and set the matter aside.

Downer and Maughan lodged an enforcement appeal, asking the court for an order to block Zuma from further pursuing private prosecution against them, while he appealed the matter.

But the former president took the enforcement order on appeal.