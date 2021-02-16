iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zuma Hits Out At Zondo

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Former president Jacob Zuma has released a 12-page statement slamming the country’s judiciary.

In it, he accuses Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of waging a propaganda war against him.

Zuma also says members of the judiciary are trying to gain political favour.

Justice Raymond Zondo announced yesterday he would ask the Constitutional Court to sentence Zuma to prison for contempt of court.

The former president is refusing to appear before the commission claiming Zondo is biased.

Zuma says it’s clear the Constitutional Court sentence has been predetermined and he will accept any sentence handed down.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Company Renergen Develops One Of A Kind Vaccine Freezer

3 hours ago
1 min read

Beitbridge Border Post Truckers Unhappy With Queues

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 102

4 hours ago
1 min read

20 Land Border Crossings To Be Opened Next Week

20 hours ago
1 min read

State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma

21 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma No-Show Confirmed At State Capture Inquiry

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC NEC Decides On Resolution

1 day ago
1 min read

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Expected To Land This Week

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 744 New Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

Man United Held To A Draw At Lowly West Brom

2 days ago
7 min read

Senate Acquits Trump In His Second Impeachment Trial

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SA Company Renergen Develops One Of A Kind Vaccine Freezer

3 hours ago
1 min read

Zuma Hits Out At Zondo

3 hours ago
1 min read

Beitbridge Border Post Truckers Unhappy With Queues

3 hours ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 102

4 hours ago