Zuma Hits Out At Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma has released a 12-page statement slamming the country’s judiciary.



In it, he accuses Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of waging a propaganda war against him.

Zuma also says members of the judiciary are trying to gain political favour.

Justice Raymond Zondo announced yesterday he would ask the Constitutional Court to sentence Zuma to prison for contempt of court.

The former president is refusing to appear before the commission claiming Zondo is biased.

Zuma says it’s clear the Constitutional Court sentence has been predetermined and he will accept any sentence handed down.

