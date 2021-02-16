Zuma Hits Out At Zondo

Former president Jacob Zuma has released a 12-page statement slamming the country’s judiciary.
In it, he accuses Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of waging a propaganda war against him.
Zuma also says members of the judiciary are trying to gain political favour.
Justice Raymond Zondo announced yesterday he would ask the Constitutional Court to sentence Zuma to prison for contempt of court.
The former president is refusing to appear before the commission claiming Zondo is biased.
Zuma says it’s clear the Constitutional Court sentence has been predetermined and he will accept any sentence handed down.
More Stories
SA Company Renergen Develops One Of A Kind Vaccine Freezer
Beitbridge Border Post Truckers Unhappy With Queues
SA COVID-19 Cases Increase By 1 102
20 Land Border Crossings To Be Opened Next Week
State Capture Commission To Ask ConCourt For Imprisonment Of Jacob Zuma
Zuma No-Show Confirmed At State Capture Inquiry
ANC NEC Decides On Resolution
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Expected To Land This Week
SA Records 1 744 New Cases
Man United Held To A Draw At Lowly West Brom
Senate Acquits Trump In His Second Impeachment Trial
SA Reports 2 382 New COVID-19 Cases