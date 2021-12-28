Zuma Happy Despite Ill Health – Son

Former President Jacob Zuma is happy and has enjoyed his Christmas despite his ill health.
That’s according to his son, Edward Zuma.
Zuma’s supporters hosted a Christmas picnic on Monday to celebrate him.
This amid his annual Christmas Party for those in need.
Zuma won’t however address or interact with the supporters as that is in violation of his parole.
“President Zuma is not well, he needs to be given time to heal,” said Edward Zuma.
“We’re saying president Zuma is happy regardless of his ill health, but he’s happy he enjoyed his Christmas.”
