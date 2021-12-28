iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zuma Happy Despite Ill Health – Son

ormer President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

3 mins ago 1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma is happy and has enjoyed his Christmas despite his ill health.

That’s according to his son, Edward Zuma.

Zuma’s supporters hosted a Christmas picnic on Monday to celebrate him.

This amid his annual Christmas Party for those in need.

Zuma won’t however address or interact with the supporters as that is in violation of his parole.

“President Zuma is not well, he needs to be given time to heal,” said Edward Zuma.

“We’re saying president Zuma is happy regardless of his ill health, but he’s happy he enjoyed his Christmas.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pfizer Booster Shot Available From Tuesday

59 seconds ago
1 min read

ANC Recommitting To Renewal In Honour Of Archbishop Tutu

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 782 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

10 mins ago
1 min read

This Is Not The South Africa Tutu Visualised – Mbeki

1 day ago
1 min read

Dalai Lama Sends Condolences To Family Of Tutu

1 day ago
2 min read

Tutu One Of SA’s Finest Patriots – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 5 604 New COVID-19 Cases In

1 day ago
1 min read

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu Has Died

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 14 828 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Alleged Limpopo Shooting Suspect Due In Court On Tuesday

3 days ago
1 min read

SA Medical Association Supports Scrapping Contact Tracing

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 18 847 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Pfizer Booster Shot Available From Tuesday

59 seconds ago
1 min read

Zuma Happy Despite Ill Health – Son

3 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Recommitting To Renewal In Honour Of Archbishop Tutu

4 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 782 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

10 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer