Zuma Granted Leave To Attend Brother’s Funeral

Former President Jacob Zuma, has been granted permission to attend his brother Michael’s funeral.
Zuma applied to the correctional services department, for compassionate leave.
The Correctional Services Department released a statement on Thursday morning confirming the decision but it said that a sentenced offender remained a sentenced offender even when temporarily outside.
Zuma will be allowed to attend his brother’s funeral and the department said that he would not be required to wear his prison uniform.
Michael Zuma will be laid to rest Thursday.
Zuma is serving 15 months behind bars for being in contempt of court over his refusal to cooperate with the state capture inquiry that he set up.
