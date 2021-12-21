Zuma Granted Leave To Appeal Medical Parole Ruling

Former President Jacob Zuma has been granted leave to appeal a High Court ruling instructing him to return to prison.
Last week, the High Court ruled that the decision by then Correctional Services National Commissioner Arthur Fraser to place the former leader on medical parole was unlawful.
Senior Counsel Maribolla Mphahlele argued on Tuesday against Zuma being sent back to jail, saying that the former president did not place himself on medical parole.
But Mphalele said that the judge misdirected and erred when he delivered his verdict, arguing that the discretion to place Zuma on medical parole remained the purvey of the national commissioner.
Mphalele also said that there was a distinction between the different paroles that offenders could be placed on.
