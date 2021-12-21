iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zuma Granted Leave To Appeal Medical Parole Ruling

7 mins ago 1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma has been granted leave to appeal a High Court ruling instructing him to return to prison.

Last week, the High Court ruled that the decision by then Correctional Services National Commissioner Arthur Fraser to place the former leader on medical parole was unlawful.

Senior Counsel Maribolla Mphahlele argued on Tuesday against Zuma being sent back to jail, saying that the former president did not place himself on medical parole.

But Mphalele said that the judge misdirected and erred when he delivered his verdict, arguing that the discretion to place Zuma on medical parole remained the purvey of the national commissioner.

Mphalele also said that there was a distinction between the different paroles that offenders could be placed on.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government Must Act With Speed To Implement Wage Increase – Cosatu

22 seconds ago
1 min read

Teams Working To Restore Power To Cape Town CBD – Hill-Lewis

12 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Commission Asks For Extension

16 mins ago
1 min read

NSRI On High Alert

1 day ago
1 min read

Vaccine Is A Sword, Not A Shield – Karim

1 day ago
1 min read

Party Making Arrangements To Pay ANC Staff – Mashatile

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 15 465 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 20 713 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Give Criminals Hell – Cele

4 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Ruling Will Have Implications On Corrections System – DCS

4 days ago
SABC
1 min read

Hlaudi Motsoeneng Ordered To Pay SABC R11.5m

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Government Must Act With Speed To Implement Wage Increase – Cosatu

23 seconds ago
1 min read

Zuma Granted Leave To Appeal Medical Parole Ruling

7 mins ago
1 min read

Teams Working To Restore Power To Cape Town CBD – Hill-Lewis

12 mins ago
1 min read

State Capture Commission Asks For Extension

16 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer