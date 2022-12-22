Zuma Forges Ahead With Case Against Ramaphosa

Former President Jacob Zuma is pressing ahead with his case against President Cyril Ramaphosa, and expects to see the president in court next month.

Zuma wants the president prosecuted for being an accessory in the crimes that he alleges were committed by state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

He announced his move on the eve of the ANC’s national conference last week.

The state attorney had given the former president until today to withdraw his summons against Ramaphosa, calling it void and an abuse of legal processes.

But today Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president is not backing down.

On social media, they stated that the extension was merely to address side issues, and that the case is set down for 19 January 2023.

