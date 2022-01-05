iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.

2 hours ago 1 min read

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report has accused former President Jacob Zuma of fleeing the commission of inquiry because he could not explain how Dudu Myeni was appointed and retained as South African Airways board chair for five years.

The first part of the three-series report was released on Tuesday.

When former President Zuma set up the commission, he insisted that there was no state capture during his time but the commission has concluded that state capture had been established.

The evidence showed how Myeni was appointed acting board chair of SAA in 2012 despite being an underperforming board member.

It said that Zuma could not have justified his insistence that Myeni be retained at SAA nor could he have credibly denied evidence by former ministers Pravin Gordhan and Nhlanhla Nene that he wanted her retained at SAA.

The report said that with a mixture of negligence, incompetence and deliberate corrupt intent, Myeni created a climate of fear and intimidation at SAA.

Zondo said that evidence showed how Myeni dismantled governance procedures at the South African Airways, making choices that saw it decline into a shambolic state.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

2 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed

1 day ago
1 min read

Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene

1 day ago
1 min read

If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula

1 day ago
1 min read

Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi

1 day ago
1 min read

Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT

2 days ago
1 min read

Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot

2 days ago
1 min read

Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille

3 days ago

You may have missed

Former South African President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.
1 min read

Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo

2 hours ago
1 min read

Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire

2 hours ago
1 min read

I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer