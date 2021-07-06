Zuma Expected Back In Court

Former president Jacob Zuma is back in court on Tuesday, this time in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
Zuma’s asking the court to block the Constitutional Court order that he be arrested by Wednesday.
His reason is that he’s applying to rescind the apex court judgment sentencing him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
Senior Legal Reporter for eNCA, Karyn Maughan believes Zuma’s application this morning will be dismissed.
Meanwhile, senior party member, Zizi Kodwa says the ANC cannot interfere with the judiciary and respects the Constitutional court ruling.
