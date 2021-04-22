Zuma Dumped By Legal Team

With a month to go to his corruption case, former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team has dropped him.
Mabuza Attorneys have filed their intention to withdraw as his legal representatives with the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.
A change in legal teams could impact the expected beginning of the former president’s corruption trial in May.
It also comes after the Supreme Court of Appeals found that state funding for his lawyers in the corruption case is unlawful.
Zuma has been instructed to return state funds used to pay his legal fees for this corruption case.
More Stories
Date Set For Local Government Elections
SA Reports 1 569 New COVID-19 Cases
Deep Divisions In State Security – Dintwe
Chauvin Convicted on All Charges In Death Of George Floyd
Three Ministers Didn’t Want Me To Testify – Dintwe
Life Esidimeni Inquest To Begin In July
Cape Town Fire ‘Mostly Contained’
SA Reports 853 New COVID-19 Cases
Plans To Extend Home Affairs Working Hours
J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume Soon – Mkhize
CT Blazes Mostly Contained While Road Closures Still In Place
SA Records 744 New Cases As Mkhize Approves WC Rollout