Zuma Dumped By Legal Team

5 hours ago 1 min read

With a month to go to his corruption case, former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team has dropped him.

Mabuza Attorneys have filed their intention to withdraw as his legal representatives with the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

A change in legal teams could impact the expected beginning of the former president’s corruption trial in May.

It also comes after the Supreme Court of Appeals found that state funding for his lawyers in the corruption case is unlawful.

Zuma has been instructed to return state funds used to pay his legal fees for this corruption case.

