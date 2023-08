According to Correctional Services Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, former president Jacob Zuma was not aware he would be granted a remission of sentence.

The department is facing criticism for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to pardon his predecessor.

Last month, the Constitutional Court upheld an appeal court ruling that Zuma return to prison.

Thobakgale spoke to JJ Tabane on Power to Truth.

“He became aware at the time that we were processing him,”Thobakgale said.