iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zuma Demonstrators Promise To Intensify Protests

Photo Credit: Twitter/@BbrGuardianZA

8 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Demonstrators are promising to intensify protests in KwaZulu-Natal.

The N3 highway is still partly closed and protesters now threaten to close the Durban port and inland towns, demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma from jail.

At least 27 people have been arrested for public violence in the province.

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi defended the violent protests. 

Manyi says the protesters have been provoked by the Constitutional Court.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

3 mins ago
1 min read

Arrests Made As Protests Force N3 Closure

22 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 22 443 New Cases In South Africa

22 hours ago
1 min read

Vaccine Registration For 35 To 49-Year-Olds To Begin 15 July

2 days ago
1 min read

Authorities To Take Action After Images Of Zuma Leaked

2 days ago
1 min read

Magashule Judgment Expected On Friday

2 days ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 22 910 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Foundation Maintains Zuma Is Innocent

3 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Matter Could Have Been Avoided – Mbalula

3 days ago
1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma Hands Himself In

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 427 New Cases In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Mega Vaccination Centre To Open

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zuma Demonstrators Promise To Intensify Protests

8 seconds ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 21 610 New Cases

3 mins ago
2 min read

Southgate Tells England ‘Same Again’ Against Italy

7 mins ago
3 min read

Stars Aligned For Barty’s Wimbledon Miracle

11 mins ago