Zuma Demonstrators Promise To Intensify Protests

Demonstrators are promising to intensify protests in KwaZulu-Natal.

The N3 highway is still partly closed and protesters now threaten to close the Durban port and inland towns, demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma from jail.

At least 27 people have been arrested for public violence in the province.

Meanwhile, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi defended the violent protests.

Manyi says the protesters have been provoked by the Constitutional Court.

