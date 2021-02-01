iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zuma Defies Court Order, Will Not Appear At Zondo Commission

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

47 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Former President Jacob Zuma released a statement on Monday morning, saying that he will no longer cooperate with the state capture commission as long as it was chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

He said that he is not afraid of being arrested, convicted or imprisoned. “I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated,” the former president’s statement read.

Zuma also likened the Constitutional Court to the apartheid government and said that it was politicised.

He said that he wanted Zondo out because he downplayed their relationship and has repeatedly intervened financially in matters pertaining to the maintenance of the child that Zondo revealed he fathered with Zuma’s wife’s sister.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

5 mins ago
1 min read

Private And Public Sectors Must Collaborate On Inoculation Drive

4 hours ago
1 min read

Western Cape Embarks On Vaccine Education Drive

4 hours ago
1 min read

SIU To Probe R430m Spent Disinfecting Schools In Gauteng

4 hours ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Infections In SA Increase By 4 525

4 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 5 297 New Covid-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Beneficiaries Plead With Government As Grant Ends

2 days ago
1 min read

Prasa Axe Three Executives

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Will Prevent Severe Illness – Prof Gray

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 6 141 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Witnesses’ Identities Circulated On WhatsApp Groups

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Defends New Pricing Structure

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

President Ramaphosa To Address The Nation Tonight At 20h00

5 mins ago
2 min read

Mining Indaba Virtual Announces Next Week’s Packed Two Half-Day Agenda

18 mins ago
2 min read

Education Technology Offers African Entrepreneurs Opportunity To Combine Profit With Purpose

26 mins ago
7 min read

WhatsApp Online Privacy Concerns: Is This Real Or Just A Storm In A Teacup?

40 mins ago