Zuma Defies Court Order, Will Not Appear At Zondo Commission

Former President Jacob Zuma released a statement on Monday morning, saying that he will no longer cooperate with the state capture commission as long as it was chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
He said that he is not afraid of being arrested, convicted or imprisoned. “I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated,” the former president’s statement read.
Zuma also likened the Constitutional Court to the apartheid government and said that it was politicised.
He said that he wanted Zondo out because he downplayed their relationship and has repeatedly intervened financially in matters pertaining to the maintenance of the child that Zondo revealed he fathered with Zuma’s wife’s sister.
