Zuma Corruption Case Back In Court

Share with your network!

Former President Jacob Zuma’s fraud and corruption case is back in court on Tuesday.

Zuma and French company Thales face fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hit back at a statement by Zuma’s foundation claiming his trial will be postponed.

The prosecution authority says Tuesday’s date was never meant to be the start of a trial.

Share with your network!