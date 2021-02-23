iAfrica

Zuma Corruption Case Back In Court

Jacob Zuma

Zuma allegedly received 783 illegal payments from Thales through his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik. Picture: EWN

5 hours ago 1 min read

Former President Jacob Zuma’s fraud and corruption case is back in court on Tuesday.

Zuma and French company Thales face fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering charges.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hit back at a statement by Zuma’s foundation claiming his trial will be postponed.

The prosecution authority says Tuesday’s date was never meant to be the start of a trial.

