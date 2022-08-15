iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zuma Back In Court Over Medical Parole

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

20 seconds ago 1 min read

Former president Jacob Zuma is challenging a High Court ruling declaring his release on parole unlawful.

Zuma was granted medical parole last September, after serving just two months of the 15-month prison sentence that the Constitutional Court slapped him with for contempt.

Zuma’s lawyers will square off against their counterparts from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The medical parole advisory board recommended against Zuma’s release but then-prison boss, Arthur Fraser, overruled it, a move that the High Court ultimately found was unlawful.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Nono Maloyi Elected New Chairperson Of North West ANC

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ndavi Nokeri Crowned Miss South Africa 2022

1 day ago
1 min read

Goverment Plans New City Development Near Vaal River

2 days ago
3 min read

Trump Investigated For Possible Violation Of Espionage Act

2 days ago
3 min read

Kyrgios Win Streak Ended By Hurkacz in Canada

2 days ago
1 min read

KZN Premier Dube-Ncube Reshuffles Cabinet

4 days ago
1 min read

Ace Magashule’s Appeal Dismissed by the Constitutional Court

4 days ago
1 min read

Delays in Zandile Gumede Corruption Case Enrages Judge

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Should Apologise Says Widows of Miners in Marikana

4 days ago
1 min read

Zikalala Reinstated to the Executive in the KZN Legislature

4 days ago
2 min read

The 3 Biggest Problems With Remote Work – What The Research Says

5 days ago
5 min read

Are Old School Methods Of Saving Holding South Africans Back?

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zuma Back In Court Over Medical Parole

20 seconds ago
1 min read

Nono Maloyi Elected New Chairperson Of North West ANC

4 mins ago
3 min read

Awoniyi Delivers Hammer Blow As Forest Beat West Ham

16 hours ago
1 min read

Top 5 African Travel Destinations To Visit This August

16 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer