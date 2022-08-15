Zuma Back In Court Over Medical Parole

Former president Jacob Zuma is challenging a High Court ruling declaring his release on parole unlawful.

Zuma was granted medical parole last September, after serving just two months of the 15-month prison sentence that the Constitutional Court slapped him with for contempt.

Zuma’s lawyers will square off against their counterparts from the Democratic Alliance (DA), the Helen Suzman Foundation and AfriForum in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The medical parole advisory board recommended against Zuma’s release but then-prison boss, Arthur Fraser, overruled it, a move that the High Court ultimately found was unlawful.

