Zuma Back At Nkandla – Reports

Former President Jacob Zuma is allegedly back in the comfort of his Nkandla home.
He has reportedly been discharged from a hospital in Gauteng.
It is still unclear as to what type of illness the former president is suffering from.
This week is was placed on record at the Pietermaritzburg High Court that an NPA-appointed medical team claimed that Zuma was fit to stand trial.
Zuma’s advocate says the former president
continues to be concerned about the alleged leaking of his confidential medical information to a journalist.
It’s being reported that Zuma will return to Johannesburg for further treatment.
More Stories
Zulu King Vows To Protect Shaka’s Legacy
NICD Reports 2 261 New COVID-19 Cases
Ramaphosa Praises New COVID-19, Cancer Research
SA Scientists To Discuss UK Red List
I’ve Already Forgiven Her – Graham Dickason
NICD Reports 2 783 New COVID-19 Cases
SAA To Resume Flights On Thursday
Karpowership Licenses Above Board – Nersa
Missing Jab Target Will ‘Widen Economic Gap’ – Ramaphosa
SA Reports 2 967 New COVID-19 Cases
SA Regulator Approves Controversial Floating Power Plants
Experts Warn Of Public Health Disaster In Durban