Zuma And Malema To Meet

Malema

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the party's three-day elective conference on 14 December 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

4 hours ago 1 min read

The pair surprised everyone on Twitter on Wednesday, where they made plans to meet over what Malema is describing as being in the best interest of the country.

The EFF’s request for tea with Zuma was met with an invitation to Nkandla.

Malema has promised to liaise with Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina to help set up the meeting.

The EFF has condemned his defiance of the highest court to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

The party has however also expressed their reservations over the Zondo Commission, questions if it’s being used as a factional instrument.

