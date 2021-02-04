Zuma And Malema To Meet

The pair surprised everyone on Twitter on Wednesday, where they made plans to meet over what Malema is describing as being in the best interest of the country.
The EFF’s request for tea with Zuma was met with an invitation to Nkandla.
Malema has promised to liaise with Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina to help set up the meeting.
The EFF has condemned his defiance of the highest court to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.
The party has however also expressed their reservations over the Zondo Commission, questions if it’s being used as a factional instrument.
More Stories
Provinces Finalise Vaccine Rollout Plans
SA Expected To Receive Another 3.1m Vaccine Doses
SA Records 4 058 New Cases
State Capture Inquiry To Lay Criminal Complaint Against Zuma
Mkhize Launches Electronic Vaccination Data System
Beitbridge Border Fence Could Take Years To Finish
Valentine’s Day Vaccine Confirmed For KZN
SA Records 2 649 New COVID-19 Cases
Salary Battle Heads To ConCourt
Uncertain Future For Cape Town’s Elderly
Ramaphosa Eases Lockdown Restrictions
SA Records 2 548 New COVID-19 Cases