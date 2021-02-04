Zuma And Malema To Meet

Share with your network!

The pair surprised everyone on Twitter on Wednesday, where they made plans to meet over what Malema is describing as being in the best interest of the country.



The EFF’s request for tea with Zuma was met with an invitation to Nkandla.

Malema has promised to liaise with Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina to help set up the meeting.

The EFF has condemned his defiance of the highest court to appear before the State Capture Inquiry.

The party has however also expressed their reservations over the Zondo Commission, questions if it’s being used as a factional instrument.

@PresJGZuma can we please have tea urgently? — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

Thobela Moshabi. I have seen your request to share a cup of tea. As you know, Nkandla village is home for me and that is where my time is spent these days. Tea I have plenty of, you are more than welcome to come over for a cup. https://t.co/7Okdw94WAH — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) February 3, 2021

Thank you Baba, I will make a plan to arrive, possibly this weekend. I will take it further with your young man @mzwandileMasina for final details. Thank you for accepting my request promptly. It is in the best interest of our country. 🙏🏿 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 3, 2021

Share with your network!