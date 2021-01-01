iAfrica

Zuma Admitted To Outside Hospital For Medical Observation

9 mins ago 1 min read

Former president, Jacob Zuma, has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

The Department of Correctional Services says the move was prompted by a routine observation.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence in the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was found guilty of contempt of court.

The 79-year-old is due to appear in person in court next week when his corruption trial resumes. 

He faces several charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

