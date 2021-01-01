Zuma Admitted To Outside Hospital For Medical Observation

Former president, Jacob Zuma, has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.
The Department of Correctional Services says the move was prompted by a routine observation.
Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence in the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal.
He was found guilty of contempt of court.
The 79-year-old is due to appear in person in court next week when his corruption trial resumes.
He faces several charges related to the 1999 arms deal.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Names New Ministers In Cabinet Reshuffle
Cape Town High Care Wards, ICU’s Filling Up
Mkhize Announces Resignation
SA Reports 13 777 New Cases
Gordhan ‘Sleeping On The Job’ – Numsa
Applications To Open On Friday
Truck Drivers Under Siege In Eastern Cape
SA Reports 13 263 New Cases
Election Date Set For 27 October Pending Court Decision
School Damage Over R140m During Riots
Relief For Cape Town Commuters And Taxi Drivers
NICD Reports 8 436 New COVID-19 Cases