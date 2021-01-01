Zuma Admitted To Outside Hospital For Medical Observation

Share with your network!

Former president, Jacob Zuma, has been admitted to an outside hospital for medical observation.

The Department of Correctional Services says the move was prompted by a routine observation.

Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence in the Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was found guilty of contempt of court.

The 79-year-old is due to appear in person in court next week when his corruption trial resumes.

He faces several charges related to the 1999 arms deal.

