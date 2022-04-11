Zuma Absent As Arms Deal Trial Gets Under Way

The arms deal case has gotten under way in the Pietermaritzburg High Court without Jacob Zuma.
The former president isn’t in court for the start of his trial as he’s apparently unwell.
But his application for a postponement of the start of the trial is set to go ahead on Monday regardless.
His counsel, Dali Mpofu, told the court that he had taken instructions from Zuma, who had agreed to proceedings going ahead in his absence.
