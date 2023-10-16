Zulu Royals Fight Back in High Court

On Monday, a deeply divided Zulu royal family resumed their war for the crown in the courts.

Prince Simakade has petitioned the Pretoria High Court to declare illegal President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognize King Misuzulu as the King of amaZulu.

The death of king Zwelithini more than two years ago, and the following death of queen regent Mantfombi Dlamini, ignited the succession fight.

In a tense family meeting, Misuzulu, the eldest son of King Zwelithini and Queen Regent Mantfombi, was named successor.

However, King Misuzulu's half brother, Prince Simakade, says the president's decision ignored the unresolved traditional processes.