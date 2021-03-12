iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Has Died

Photo Credit: Twitter/@kzngov

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu (72) has died, according to a statement released by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Friday.

The king had been in hospital receiving medical care for high glucose levels.

“It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu, King of the Zulu Nation,” Buthelezi said.

“Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

“On behalf of the royal family, we thank the nation for your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time,” the statement read.

In December 1971, just after his 21st birthday, Zwelithini became the eighth king of the Zulu nation, succeeding his father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Western Cape Concerned Over Vaccine Rollout

4 hours ago
1 min read

Students To Shut Down UCT

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 474 New Covid-19 Cases

5 hours ago
1 min read

Police Accused Of Using Excessive Force

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Continues With Stage 2 Load-Shedding

1 day ago
1 min read

Nzimande To Unpack Decision On NSFAS

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 477 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Implements Stage 2 Loadshedding Until Friday Night

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Protector Lays Crimen Injuria Charges Against Mbalula

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Misses Court Deadline

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Bemoans Rise Of Nationalism

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 991 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Over 80% of SA Smokers Would Switch to Alternatives – International Survey Shows

10 mins ago
3 min read

Why Ecommerce Matters For Small Businesses in SA

21 mins ago
2 min read

British Airways (Operated by Comair) to Restart Victoria Falls Route

27 mins ago
4 min read

Staying Productive and Protected During Times of Loadshedding

30 mins ago