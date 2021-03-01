Zoom Boom Prompts Spike in Aesthetic Procedures

Share with your network!

For many South Africans, video conferencing is now a daily, if not hourly, occurrence. Workforces are staring at their computer screens and the more they do, the more they are noticing the asymmetries, otherwise known as – the Zoom-face.

This, according to Dr Elfrieda Fourie, Aesthetics Medical Doctor at Anti-Aging Art, has resulted in an unprecedented boom in certain aesthetic procedures.

“And why not,” says Dr Fourie. “If a non-invasive procedure can improve one’s confidence, dissolve an insecurity or relieve anxiety, then now’s the perfect time to do it. It’s empowering and the ultimate pick-me-up in these unsettling times.”

Dr Fourie notes that almost everyone has some degree of asymmetry on their face but now it’s more pronounced and accentuated because we are constantly studying and analysing an our faces during virtual meetings.

“Imperfections are exaggerated, in high definition, and we are fixating on those sags and bags for a disproportionate amount of time,” says Dr Fourie.

While there has been an increase in aesthetic procedures across the board, the eye and forehead areas have received the most attention.

“Our eyes and forehead areas are working overtime. When we are at home, we are squinting at the computer screen, when we are out, the rest of our face is covered by a mask and frown lines and crow’s feet are on full display,” says Fourie.

Dr Fourie has also noticed a rise in temporomandibular joint (TMJ) related headaches caused by jaw tension, clenching and teeth grinding. This she says is undoubtably linked to the increase in stress and anxiety many are riddled with. “Injectables can assist with breaking the cycle of biofeedback and provide immediate relief,” says Dr Fourie.

While aesthetic procedures can provide incredible results, Dr Fourie provides some tips on how to look good on Zoom, without treatment:

Stack your computer on some books so that your face tilts upwards slightly.

Invest in a ring light to eliminate bad lighting that causes shadows which highlight eye bags. No ring light? Sit facing a window so that you are illuminated by soft, natural lighting.

If you’re not ready for a your close up, sit at least an arm’s length in front of the camera.

