Zondwa Mandela Remembers His Mom Zindzi As Being Selfless, True To Herself

Zindzi Mandela at the wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park for her late mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, who died in 2018. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Share with your network!

Zindzi Mandela’s son Zondwa remembered his mother as a kind and loving person who stayed true to herself.

“People can take the lesson of being honest with oneself, as pure as possible and continuously putting people first.”

The activist and ambassador to Denmark died at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday after contracting COVID-19.

Zondwa said that his mother was brave, and never hid her true self.

In February, Mandela took to Twitter saying that she was heartbroken after FW de Klerk denied that apartheid was a crime against humanity during an interview with the public broadcaster.

Meanwhile, many mourners have described her as a true hero and someone who was prepared to lay down her life for the country.

The African National Congress’ national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane said: “The invisible enemy has been able to take her away from us when she has survived bullets, torture and pain inflicted by the apartheid government.”

Mandela has been laid to rest beside her mother, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, at the Fourways Memorial Park.

EWN

Share with your network!