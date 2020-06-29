Zondo Shocked To Learn That Prasa Had No Permanent CEO Or Board For 5 Years

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has expressed shock after learning that Prasa has not had a permanent group CEO or board for half a decade.
Former board chair Popo Molefe has told the commission that there have only been acting CEOs and interim boards since 2015.
Molefe said that the board had interviewed candidates and recommended laureate Sesoko Modipane, who was the CEO at Metrorail.
But there was no movement from then Transport Minister Dipuo Peters. Instead, she wanted Collins Letswalo, a CFO in her department to fill the vacancy.
Zondo couldn’t mask his shock.
“Five years?”
To which Molefe replied: ” Yes, five years. They have appointing acting people… there have been acting this, acting that for five years and that is an organisation that has been managing R173 billion of rail and infrastructure investment.”
WATCH: State Capture Inquiry, 29 June 2020
