Zondo Set To Hand Over Final Instalment Of State Capture Report

Photo: GCIS

11 hours ago 1 min read

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo looks set to submit another volume of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

It will be the fifth and final instalment.

Initially set for release at the end of April, the state capture commission was granted another extension to allow for the team to tie up loose ends.

Part one of the report was submitted to President Ramaphosa in January, while the fourth report was handed over in April.

The highly-anticipated report is expected to deal with outstanding issues, including matters at the SABC and state security before making overall recommendations.

