Zondo Set To Hand Over Final Instalment Of State Capture Report

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo looks set to submit another volume of the state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.
It will be the fifth and final instalment.
Initially set for release at the end of April, the state capture commission was granted another extension to allow for the team to tie up loose ends.
Part one of the report was submitted to President Ramaphosa in January, while the fourth report was handed over in April.
The highly-anticipated report is expected to deal with outstanding issues, including matters at the SABC and state security before making overall recommendations.
More Stories
Comair Closure Could Further Decimate Aviation Sector – Tourism Council
Search And Recovery Operations For Khaya Magadla Enter Third Day
Namibia, SA Presidents Deny Allegations
Comair’s Application To Be Placed Under Provisional Liquidation Granted
All Emergency Teams Deployed In Areas Affected By Heavy Rain – CoCT
Lawyer Expects Arguments To Be Finalised In Marikana Lawsuit
NICD Reports 536 New COVID-19 New Cases In SA
South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE
KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications
UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola
Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party
Intense Cold Front To Hit Western Cape On Sunday