Zondo Recommendations Are Stupid – Koko

Eskom’s former acting CEO Matshela Koko has referred to Zondo’s recommendations as stupid.

He was responding to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s scathing remarks in the fourth state capture report, which say he and other enablers should face criminal charges.

Koko says Zondo is setting up the NPA for failure and he plans to take the matter on review.

“One option is to take the matter for review, the other option is to let the NPA bring it on,” he said.

“The state of capture [inquiry] in the case of Eskom was a waste of time,” Koko asserted.

