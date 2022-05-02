Zondo Recommendations Are Stupid – Koko

Eskom’s former acting CEO Matshela Koko has referred to Zondo’s recommendations as stupid.
He was responding to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s scathing remarks in the fourth state capture report, which say he and other enablers should face criminal charges.
Koko says Zondo is setting up the NPA for failure and he plans to take the matter on review.
“One option is to take the matter for review, the other option is to let the NPA bring it on,” he said.
“The state of capture [inquiry] in the case of Eskom was a waste of time,” Koko asserted.
More Stories
Ukraine War Will Hit Poor South Africans in pocket – Steenhuisen
Hopes Of Finding Loved Ones After KZN Floods Fade
NICD Reports 3 838 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 6 527 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 4 954 New COVID-19 Cases
Non-functional Speed Cameras Contributing To Pedestrian Accidents – JMPD
ANC Amends Step-Aside Resolution
Presidency To Receive Part 4 Of State Capture Report
NICD Reports 4 146 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
More People Testing For COVID-19 As Cases Rise – NICD
Mbalula To Release Easter Road Death Stats, Update On Licence Renewal Extension
Parliament Asks For Extension On Electoral Act Amendment