Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce his fate as chairperson of the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.
This following a recusal application brought by former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team which took the whole day to deliberate on.
He’s argued through his lawyers that Zondo’s remarks and comments were insensitive and showed that he’s made up his mind that the former president is guilty.
The former president’s team also warns that if Zuma is forced to testify, he will simply not say anything.
The recusal application could have far-reaching implications on the commission’s work over the last two years, involving 257 witnesses.
Zondo says he can’t recuse himself because he is the sole member of the inquiry.
Zondo says he hopes to deliver his judgment by Tuesday morning at 10am, but admits reaching a decision could take longer.
More Stories
Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape
Western Cape Shaken By 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake
1 245 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Government Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Bushiris
Watch: Jacob Zuma Arrives At Zondo Commission Of Inquiry
Prepare For a COVID-19 Christmas – Mkhize
Government Embarks On Bushiri Extradition Process
1 842 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
I’m Not Running Away From My Trial – Bushiri
2 237 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Ace Magashule Takes Aim At SA Media
2 213 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA