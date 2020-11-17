Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision

Share with your network!

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to announce his fate as chairperson of the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

This following a recusal application brought by former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team which took the whole day to deliberate on.

He’s argued through his lawyers that Zondo’s remarks and comments were insensitive and showed that he’s made up his mind that the former president is guilty.

The former president’s team also warns that if Zuma is forced to testify, he will simply not say anything.

The recusal application could have far-reaching implications on the commission’s work over the last two years, involving 257 witnesses.

Zondo says he can’t recuse himself because he is the sole member of the inquiry.

Zondo says he hopes to deliver his judgment by Tuesday morning at 10am, but admits reaching a decision could take longer.

