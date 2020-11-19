Zondo Dismissed Zuma’s Application For His Recusal

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday dismissed Jacob Zuma’s application for his recusal from the state capture inquiry.
Jacob Zuma filed an application for Zondo to step aside, claiming that Zondo had already decided that he was guilty.
Zondo stated that there are no grounds on which Zuma based that the two men were friends. ‘Our meetings have been official rather than social,’ Zondo stated.
“In light of the fact that the applicant does not dispute most of the facts set out in paragraph 7 of my statement, I’m of the opinion that of the undisputed facts, there was not the kind of relationship between myself and the applicant such as would disqualify me from chairing this commission nor is it a proper ground for me to recuse myself.”
Following a tea break, Zondo announced that Zuma had left the commission without being excused, which he considered a ‘serious matter’.
More Stories
Rewrite For Leaked Maths Paper Possible
Dudu Myeni Appeals Delinquency Case
Hawks Waiting On Direction From Government
2 888 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Bushiris Arrested In Malawi After Handing Themselves Over To Police
SA Emigrants Must Wait Three Years To Access Retirement Funds
Malawian Flight Delay Unavoidable – Dirco
PAC Expected To Protest Outside Brackenfell School
Ndabeni-Abrahams Meets With SABC Board
1 987 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Zondo Expected To Announce Recusal Decision
Parliament Wants Answers On Bushiri Escape