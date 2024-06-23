Zola Studios is Building a Creative Community for Regions with Underrepresented Storytellers                

A tremendous partnership between two female filmmakers, Zola Studios, is on a mission to elevate the stories of the underrepresented, specifically those of women from the SWANA region (Southwest Asia and Northern Africa). With these perspectives currently representing less than 1% of the world’s produced content, founders Basma Khalifa and Alya Mooro established their production company, as well as online community to encourage new work, provide support, and catalyze story development.

