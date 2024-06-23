A tremendous partnership between two female filmmakers, Zola Studios, is on a mission to elevate the stories of the underrepresented, specifically those of women from the SWANA region (Southwest Asia and Northern Africa). With these perspectives currently representing less than 1% of the world’s produced content, founders Basma Khalifa and Alya Mooro established their production company, as well as online community to encourage new work, provide support, and catalyze story development.
Zola Studios is Building a Creative Community for Regions with Underrepresented Storytellers
