iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Ziyech Shines As Chelsea Enjoy Win At Burnley

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Molly Darlington

1 hour ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

Hakim Ziyech shined and Kurt Zouma and Timo Werner were also on target as Chelsea enjoyed an easy 3-0 win at struggling Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The win moves the London club up to fourth place in the table and just a point behind leaders Everton and Liverpool before Juergen Klopp’s side play West Ham United later on Saturday.

Chelsea, who had a long trip to Krasnodar in Russia in midweek, made five changes from Wednesday’s Champions League starting line-up and made a bright start at Turf Moor.

The impressive Ziyech drilled the ball home in the 26th minute from the edge of the box, after a smart passing move from Frank Lampard’s team, to claim his first league goal for the club.

Burnley, who are without a win and have just a single point from their opening six games, struggled to cause any real problems for the Chelsea defence and manager Sean Dyche threw on an extra striker at the break with Jay Rodriguez coming on.

While that gave Burnley more of an attacking presence, Chelsea comfortably dealt with early second-half pressure from the Clarets and then extended their lead in the 63rd minute when Zouma thundered in a header from a Mason Mount corner.

The outcome was put beyond any doubt when Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood’s pass was intercepted by Reece James and Ziyech did well to feed Werner, the German confidently beating Nick Pope from inside the area.

Chelsea substitute Olivier Giroud had an effort ruled out for offside as the visitors looked to add to their tally.

“It was a very complete performance from us,” said Lampard, whose team have now kept clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.

“We controlled massive parts of the game, so I’m very happy.

Performances like this show that we’re doing something positive. We need to get our heads down and keep working hard,” he said.

Burnley’s winless start has them stuck at the bottom of the table after their opening six games but Dyche said there is no question of his team panicking.

“I don’t panic in general, to be honest, I’m not that sort of fella. I don’t think panicking will change anything. I think structure, organisation and hard work, that may change things,” he said.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

England Take Six Nations Title

28 mins ago
2 min read

Lampard Delighted With Chelsea’s Back Line

30 mins ago
2 min read

Jota Strikes Again As Liverpool Go Top

34 mins ago
1 min read

Sharks Bounce Back Against Pumas

48 mins ago
1 min read

Bulls Humiliate Stormers

49 mins ago
2 min read

Walker’s Homecoming Strike Gives Man City Win

16 hours ago
3 min read

Mo’unga Magic Drives All Blacks To Record Victory

16 hours ago
2 min read

Man United Forwards Can Be A Big Threat – Arteta

17 hours ago
2 min read

Wolves Beat Palace

17 hours ago
2 min read

Bottas On Pole At Imola

17 hours ago
2 min read

Wolves Beat Palace

1 day ago
2 min read

Australia’s 2027 World Cup Bid Picks Up Steam

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Jacob Zuma Foundation Blasts Zondo And Judiciary

51 seconds ago
1 min read

1 770 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
3 min read

England Take Six Nations Title

28 mins ago
2 min read

Lampard Delighted With Chelsea’s Back Line

30 mins ago