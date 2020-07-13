Mon. Jul 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zindzi Mandela, SA’s Ambassador to Denmark has died

10 mins ago 1 min read

Image: whownskenya

Share with your network!

Former President Nelson Mandela daughter, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane has died.

Zindzi is the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. At the time of her passing, she was the ambassador to Denmark.

The 59-year-old was a political activist in her own right and was among those who fought the oppressive apartheid regime.

More to follow.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Some CT Communities Hit By Flooding As Winds, Rain Batter City

35 seconds ago
1 min read

Jozi Mom Relives Trauma Of Testing Positive For Covid-19 & Negative Days Later

20 mins ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa: Callous Behaviour By Some South Africans Led To Tighter Measures

24 mins ago
1 min read

Load Shedding To Continue On Monday

12 hours ago
3 min read

Liquor Trade Council Writes To Ramaphosa

14 hours ago
1 min read

CoCT ‘Ready’ To Contest Court Case

14 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Some CT Communities Hit By Flooding As Winds, Rain Batter City

38 seconds ago
1 min read

Zindzi Mandela, SA’s Ambassador to Denmark has died

10 mins ago
1 min read

Jozi Mom Relives Trauma Of Testing Positive For Covid-19 & Negative Days Later

21 mins ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa: Callous Behaviour By Some South Africans Led To Tighter Measures

24 mins ago