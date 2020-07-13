Zindzi Mandela, SA’s Ambassador to Denmark has died

Share with your network!

Former President Nelson Mandela daughter, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane has died.

Zindzi is the daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. At the time of her passing, she was the ambassador to Denmark.

The 59-year-old was a political activist in her own right and was among those who fought the oppressive apartheid regime.

More to follow.

Am in disbelief 💔 pic.twitter.com/mNOuCFnldL — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 13, 2020

Oh no, what terrible news! https://t.co/F6UF5S8OPK — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) July 13, 2020

