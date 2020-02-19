Thu. Feb 20th, 2020

Zimbabwe’s Troubled Waters

The shortage of clean and affordable water has become a threat to individual and public health in the troubled Southern African nation. The Chitungwiza City Council has been failing to provide water consistently to the area’s crowded townships for over eight months. Before the drought began, water shortages were common in Zimbabwe’s capital due to decrepit infrastructure and chemical shortages. In 2008, Chitungwiza was the epicentre of a nationwide cholera epidemic linked to poor water sanitation. Now, residents are fearful of the life-threatening conditions the current water crisis could create. Five years ago, after the Export-Import Bank of China extended a $144m relief loan facility to the Zimbabwean government to modernize Harare’s water and sewer works. Despite the loan, not much was done to salvage the situation as on $72m which still showed no much impact.SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

