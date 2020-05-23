Zimbabwe’s Tourism Sector is Busy Devising a Post Covid-19 Tourism Recovery Strategy

Share with your network!

At a meeting held this week, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister spoke in detail about a three-phased approach, which starts by growing domestic tourism, the regional and then the international market. The meeting also delved into the need for various interventions, including timely disbursement of the $500-million stimulus package by government and wider collaborations among the industry rather than competing against each other. The issue of pricing of tourism products was also discussed externally with most players agreeing that domestic tourism was the starting point to give impetus and lure international travellers. Sector players agreed that for domestic tourism to thrive, the national airline to needed to become operational. While the pandemic hampered operations of the national airline it also provided an opportunity for Air Zimbabwe to revive its fleet which is set to service the domestic routes.

SOURCE: IOL TRAVEL

