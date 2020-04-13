Zimbabwean Startup Launches “Knowledge Engine”

Share with your network!

Query allows people to share niche knowledge with each other. Formed in July of last year, but only made available to the public last month, Query is competing with the likes of Google, Quora, Stack Overflow and Stack Exchange when it comes to giving people access to information. “Search engines are great at giving people quick access to information on the web. The problem arises when searching for niche content. Search engines do not do a great job of serving users that have queries about niche topics. That is because it is not lucrative for website owners to host such content. Their content needs to appeal to a large audience for as much traffic as possible,” founder Nick Nyaumwe told Disrupt Africa. As such, Nyaumwe believes there is a “huge market” for people with niche questions that Query is serving. He seed-funded the startup himself, and has implemented some machine learning to organise information on the site.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

