iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Zimbabwean Journalist Kept Mum on Prison Conditions

12 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A Zimbabwean magistrate ordered prison authorities to unchain a journalist accused of mobilizing anti-government protests, but then ruled that his testimony of poor prison conditions must be heard in private. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, in jail for about three weeks, is making his third bid to be released on bail. His lawyers have already filed a separate court application asking prison authorities to stop the “blatant and malicious stripping away” of his rights, including being chained and being denied adequate food and warm clothing. Chin’ono appeared at the magistrates’ court in leg irons for his bail hearing Wednesday, prompting his lawyers to ask for the magistrate’s intervention. The magistrate granted Mtetwa’s request to remove the leg irons. As part of his appeal to be released on bail, Chin’ono is expected to tell the court of the harsh conditions he has experienced in jail. Chin’ono is among more than 100 other government critics who have been arrested in recent months, according to human rights groups. One of them is Jacob Ngarivhume, a politician, whom lawyers said is enduring the same prison conditions as Chin’ono. He has also been denied bail twice and his fresh bail application will be heard Monday.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Take a Ride With these Egyptian Queens

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Boosting Digital Skills for the African Entrepreneur

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lack of Quantifiable Data on the Impacts of Climate Change on Heritage Sites in Sub-Saharan Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Maputo Says All is Not Lost in the Battle for its Port

9 mins ago
1 min read

How this Jail in Mali has Kept COVID-19 at Bay

15 mins ago
1 min read

Is Ethiopia Returning to Iron-fisted Tactics of Past Regimes?

22 mins ago
1 min read

Social Media Used to Blast the “Harassers of Cairo”

24 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Next Phase of Fighting COVID-19 Begins

26 mins ago
1 min read

Rwanda Turns to Maths to Test for the Coronavirus

32 mins ago
1 min read

Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place

21 hours ago
1 min read

A Heavy Blow for Mozambique’s Security Forces

21 hours ago
1 min read

Extreme Weather Leaves Parts of South Sudan Submerged

21 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Take a Ride With these Egyptian Queens

7 seconds ago
1 min read

Boosting Digital Skills for the African Entrepreneur

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lack of Quantifiable Data on the Impacts of Climate Change on Heritage Sites in Sub-Saharan Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Maputo Says All is Not Lost in the Battle for its Port

9 mins ago