iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Zimbabwean Fishing Communities Fear for Future as Stocks Dwindle

A fishing rig sails into the waters of Lake Kariba on 03 November 2021, in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, Zimbabwe. Successive droughts have caused the Kapenta fishing business to become less lucrative as there is too many rigs on the ever decreasing water body.

7 hours ago 1 min read

Esnath Munkuli is one of the 10 pioneering members of a women’s fishing co-operative, which had seen them all put children through school and invest in their families. But that success is now in danger of being reversed. Sometimes the Bbindauko Banakazi Kapenta Co-operative crew sail north across the border running through the middle of the lake into Zambian waters but a better catch is never guaranteed. A spokesman for Zimparks, Tinashe Farawo, confirmed that studies showed depleted fish populations in Lake Kariba, with a lack of rainfall reducing the algae that is at the base of the lake’s food chain. Fish farming is a lucrative venture in some parts of Zimbabwe but a project by the co-operative to build fish ponds failed. Zambia and Zimbabwe have agreed to reduce the number of boats fishing their shared waters, but poaching is rife.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

MTN Hacked Just as it Launches Mobile Payments in Nigeria

7 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania, like Many other African Countries, Wants to Stop Depending on Fertiliser from Russia

7 hours ago
1 min read

Equipping African and Africa-focused Startups with PR Tools

7 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Still Far from Fair Digital Migration

7 hours ago
1 min read

Pan African Parliament President Elected 

7 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Farmers Face a Double-edged Sword

7 hours ago
1 min read

Germany To Return Goddess Statue that was Stolen from Cameroon 120 Years Ago

7 hours ago
1 min read

Lumumba’s Family Closes a Painful Chapter

7 hours ago
1 min read

40 African Cities Feature on the 2021 Cost of Living City Ranking List

7 hours ago
1 min read

A Mangrove Project is the Star of Kenya’s Gazi Bay

2 days ago
1 min read

Not Enough Females Operating in the African Venture Capital Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Slavery has a Complex Legacy in Niger

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom, Union Negotiators Set To Continue

2 hours ago
1 min read

City Of Cape Town Aiming To Make Trains Safer

2 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 399 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 hours ago
1 min read

MTN Hacked Just as it Launches Mobile Payments in Nigeria

7 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer