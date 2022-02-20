Zimbabwean Favourite Gets a Facelift

The Stanley and Livingstone Hotel Boutique hotel in Victoria Falls is due to reopen on 1 April following an extensive refurbishment to the tune of US$6 million. Located in the Big Five Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve, this stunning property features 16 luxury suites and a private spa and gym. Though thoroughly modern in their luxuries, the suites capture the charm of a bygone era. Their fresh design is an easy-going approach to colonial style, inviting you to make yourself at home. The hotel is just a ten-minute drive from Victoria Falls, with complimentary daily transfers provided.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
